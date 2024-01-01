Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* HXC - Lemon Slushie - 1ML Disposable

Experience the refreshing tang of a Lemon Slushie with our HXC Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the invigorating flavors of tangy lemons, tantalizing your taste buds with every puff. Crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape delivers a burst of citrusy goodness, ensuring a delightful and refreshing vaping experience.

Immerse yourself in the zesty essence of a Lemon Slushie, perfectly capturing the bright and vibrant flavors of freshly squeezed lemons. Each inhale provides a smooth and invigorating sensation, designed to awaken your senses and elevate your mood. The convenience of our portable vape allows you to enjoy the tangy delight of Lemon Slushie anytime, anywhere, without the need for complicated setups or maintenance.

Order now and unlock the true essence of a Lemon Slushie with our HXC Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the refreshing flavors in every inhale, bringing a burst of citrusy joy into your daily routine. Get ready to taste the tangy delight of a Lemon Slushie and experience the ultimate in fruity refreshment with our premium disposable vape. Embrace the invigorating flavors and let the zesty goodness brighten your day with every puff.

About this strain

Lemon Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Lemon OG Bred by Cannarado Seeds. Lemon Slush is 18%THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Slush effects make them feel uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Slush when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and migraines. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Lemon Slush features an aroma of earthy citrus with a flavor profile of lemon and grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Slush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
