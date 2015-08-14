About this strain
Day Tripper
Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.
Day Tripper effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
10% of people say it helps with migraines
