Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Day Tripper Wax 1g

by Cloud 9 Farms
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Day Tripper
Day Tripper

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

Day Tripper effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
10% of people say it helps with migraines
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 9 Farms
Cloud 9 Farms
Shop products
TBA