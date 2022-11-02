About this product
Sometimes you have to challenge the best, which is exactly what we have done with Cloud Cover’s in-house creation of 99 Problems, a cross between White 99 and Stardawg. With an aroma of refreshing sweet berries, this potent sativa will ignite the mind and invigorate the soul. Experience strongly advised, 99 Problems should not be approached by the faint of heart or those susceptible to paranoia.
Cloud Cover Cannabis
Brought to you by longtime industry players, Cloud Cover crafts some of the industry’s finest cannabis.
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.
