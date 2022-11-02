About this product
Crossing OG Kush and Lemon Skunk, this variety is another Florida staple coming from the same creators of The White. A truly pure indica, this terpene profile is a mix between lemons and a slight hint of earth. Winner of the 2014 High Times People’s Choice, the Presidential Kush has become worthy of it’s noble moniker.
Cloud Cover Cannabis
Brought to you by longtime industry players, Cloud Cover crafts some of the industry’s finest cannabis.
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.
