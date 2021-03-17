Queso Perro is one of those strains that has a boastfully pungent smell that jumps out at you when popping the top off of the container. Top dog of the cheese strains, Queso Perro has that Danish blue cheese essence with sharp pronounced notes of dill weed and a slightly salty odor, like freshly seasoned pretzels. Although that may sound like a bizarre blend of flavors, the complexity extends into the exhale with a sweetness similar to concord grapes and bing cherries. These contrasting scents make for a strong, sour taste that some users describe as unpleasant.