While the name suggests differently, this blend is all about the dawgs; Stardawg and Tres Dawg, to be specific. But instead of wet fur, Tres Star smells of chemmy lemons with subtle but soothing undertones of sweetness. Bred by Top Dawg, this chem hybrid perfectly blends the old classics into a mentally invigorating experience. Ideally suited for creativity, Tres Star opens the mind through subtle psychedelics to maximize one’s cognitive capabilities.
Cloud Cover Cannabis
Brought to you by longtime industry players, Cloud Cover crafts some of the industry’s finest cannabis.
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.
