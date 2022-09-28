About this product
Another creation of Tierra Rojo, crossing the Wookie 91 (GSC x White 91) and Valley Girl resulted in a truly unique variety. With a floral and gassy undertone with a soothing hint of raspberry, this cultivar will leave you relaxed yet awake. Not to be mistaken with Bohdi’s Wookie.
About this brand
Cloud Cover Cannabis
Brought to you by longtime industry players, Cloud Cover crafts some of the industry’s finest cannabis.
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.
