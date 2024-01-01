The Platinum Kush is an ideal choice after a long days' work. The indica-heavy strain not only induces calm relaxation, but also helps keep any anxieties at bay. Platinum Kush will not overwhelm the user's thoughts while offering a long-lasting, mellow high. The platinum tastes and smells as clean as it gets and will reduce any slight muscle tension in the body. In short, Platinum Kush is an athlete's choice after a long day of training.
THC - 20.97% CBD - NA
Cloud Farms is a family-owned and operated cultivation facility with big dreams. Coming from humble beginnings, we understand the importance of hard work and due diligence in order to achieve our seemingly formidable goals. Through patience, resiliency, and perseverance we shattered expectations and are in route to making our dreams a reality.
We take pride in offering fellow Michiganders some of the finest cannabis around. Each and every one of us at Cloud Farms values complete dedication to our craft, with the goal to one day be considered the finest cannabis in the world.