About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid
Genetics: (Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit) x (NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue)
Top Effect: Uplifted
Primary Terpene: Terpinolene
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure. (Source: Leafly.com)
About this strain
Lilac Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.