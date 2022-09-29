CLOVR - disposable vape pen - 300 mg - distillate - Ghost Train Haze
Notorious for its ability to send users deep into the spirit realm, Ghost Train Haze does so in an amazingly gentle fashion. Rather than haunting the upper trachea, this strain accomplishes its goals more through a floral, earthy sweetness that carries, rather than commands. Hailing from the breeding between Neville’s Wreck and Ghost OG, this character is a pursuit of veteran stoners, rather than amateur ghost hunters.
Taste and aroma: Piney, Gassy, Citrus, Herbal, Floral
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene
Solvent Free and Filler Free
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.