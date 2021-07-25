CLOVR - disposable vape pen - 300 mg - distillate - Orange Soda
Sativa-Hybrid
300 mg/0.3 g
Crispy, citrusy, and sweet. This strain is one of those pairings that go along with an active, but not overactive day. Think grilling, not grueling. There’s been a bit of a dispute regarding Orange Soda’s genetics; is it Mandarina, California Orange, Sour Diesel, or even Blueberry? Regardless, the top-off is nice on the eye, easy in the hand, and delicious going down. Taste and aroma: Citrus, Sweet Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha Pinene, Alpha Caryophyllene Solvent Free and Filler Free
Orange Soda is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. Orange Soda is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Soda effects include uplifting, relaxing, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Team Elite Genetics, Orange Soda features flavors like orange, citrus, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Orange Soda typically ranges from $25-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.