About this product
Distillate 510 Vape Cartridge
Botanically-derived Terpenes
500 mg/0.5 g
Maybe it’s the hint of savory butter as it melts into that sweet, steaming bread. Maybe it’s the burst of tart, floral blueberries that wakes up your senses and makes you reach for a second. Whatever the case, our Blueberry Muffin Cloudburst makes waking up worthwhile.
Name: Blueberry Muffin
Flavor and Aroma: Blueberry, Bread, Sugar
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool
Solvent and Filler Free
Mood: Focused, Peaceful
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Blueberry Muffin effects
About this brand
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.