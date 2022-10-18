About this product
Do-Si-Do strain
Distillate 510 Vape Cartridge
Botanically-derived Terpenes
500 mg/0.5 g
Spinning in a circle (centrifugal force) is really fun until the speed becomes uncontrollable. The same applies to this blend; it’s a distilled bliss merry-go-round circumnavigating the entirety of enjoyable perception. But take heed, there’s an engine on this thing as powerful as you ask it to be. Enjoy the ride.
Flavor and aroma: Moods: Calming
Dominant Terpenes: Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene
Solvent and filler free
Distillate 510 Vape Cartridge
Botanically-derived Terpenes
500 mg/0.5 g
Spinning in a circle (centrifugal force) is really fun until the speed becomes uncontrollable. The same applies to this blend; it’s a distilled bliss merry-go-round circumnavigating the entirety of enjoyable perception. But take heed, there’s an engine on this thing as powerful as you ask it to be. Enjoy the ride.
Flavor and aroma: Moods: Calming
Dominant Terpenes: Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene
Solvent and filler free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074