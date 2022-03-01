About this product
As its name states, this blend has real lemony characteristics. The aroma is rather zesty with hints of citrus and a sweet finish. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect of the namesake; tart and sweet like lemon head candy, but with a pleasurable sharpness. This blend has the full-bodied flavor of its namesake but notes of herbal pine are finished by an almost peppery backend. The effects are energetic and lively, perfect for those with an augmented but active mindset.
Flavor and aroma: Lemon, Citrus, pine, an herbal note with a nuance of pepper
Effects: Energizing and uplifting
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Alpha-Humulene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene
Solvent and Filler Free: Yes
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
About this brand
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.