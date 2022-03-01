Super Lemon Haze



As its name states, this blend has real lemony characteristics. The aroma is rather zesty with hints of citrus and a sweet finish. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect of the namesake; tart and sweet like lemon head candy, but with a pleasurable sharpness. This blend has the full-bodied flavor of its namesake but notes of herbal pine are finished by an almost peppery backend. The effects are energetic and lively, perfect for those with an augmented but active mindset.



Flavor and aroma: Lemon, Citrus, pine, an herbal note with a nuance of pepper



Effects: Energizing and uplifting



Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Alpha-Humulene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene



Solvent and Filler Free: Yes