1000 mg/1.0 g
Live Sugar: Extract made by flash freezing fresh cannabis plants, preserving the active compounds, then extracting the plants’ trichomes resulting in a more flavorful effect.
Strain Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: GSC x Lemon Haze
Lemon Cookies has citrus aromas that will erupt and intensify when consumed. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. Lemon Cookies is a Sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. If you're a fan of a good old batch of nutty lemon cookies, this live sugar is totally for you. Lemon Cookies capture this flavor perfectly, pairing rich sweet citrus with a slightly spicy nutty cookie for an insanely delicious taste. The aroma is of earthy pungent citrus with a nutty overtone that's slightly herbal and sour.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.