About this product
Strain Name: Cookies N' Cream
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: (GSC/Starfighter) x (Chem 4/Chem D bx2)
Top Effect: Happy
Primary Terpene: Caryophyllene
This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies N' Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. Cookies N' Cream, also known as "Cookies and Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. (Source: Leafly.com)
About this strain
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Cookies and Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.