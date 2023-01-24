About this product
Clovr 0.5 gram pre-rolls multipack (2-0.5g prerolls per pack)
Strain Name: Jungle Pie
Lineage: Wedding Pie x Jungle Cake
Classification: Sativa-dominant Hybrid
Top Effect: Energized and Happy
Description: Jungle Pie is a Sativa-dominant “frost monster” by the Jungle Boys of California. A cross of Jungle Cake and Wedding Pie. With a smell and taste that is earthy and sweet, you can expect an amazing gassy-backed good terpene profile. Get ready for a super stank - cookie funk experience that leaves you feeling energized, euphoric, and happy!
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074