About this product
Clovr 0.5 gram pre-rolls multipack (2-0.5g prerolls per pack)
Strain Name: Kringe
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: Thin Mint GSC X (GMO X Rocket Fuel)
Top Effect: Happy, Euphoric
Primary Terpene: Limonene
Kringe is full-throttle gassy goodness! One of Mosca Seed's loudest and most rank/dank smelling strains they have released to date. Flavors are complex with minty notes of chem diesel throughout the inhale and exhale and the aroma of your favorite childhood cereal.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074