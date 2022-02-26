About this product
Strain Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: The White x White Lightsaber
Effects: Creeping Sedation
Leia's origins are from the highly sought-after White Lightsaber Lineage. The mother stood out as one of the best organic yielding plants we have ever seen and had some of the most genuinely attractive structure and heavily medicated relaxed effects we have ever seen in an "OG". The mother was a clear winner. They then married her with an exceptionally potent White Nightmare.
Another addition to the Gage Green Group’s Private Collection, Leia OG is a cross of the famous Mazar x Blueberry OG and their powerhouse Grape Stomper OG. The goal of the cross is OG all the way, with a candy fuel aroma, dense buds, crazy trichome production, and an out-of-this-world high. Give Leia OG a shot if you’re looking for a strain that will make you laugh and float away.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.