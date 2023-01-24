About this product
Clovr 0.5 gram pre-rolls multipack (2-0.5g prerolls per pack)
Strain Name: Lemon Cookie OG
Strain Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: GSC x Lemon Haze
Lemon Cookies OG has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. Lemon Cookies is a Sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. If you're a fan of a good old batch of nutty lemon cookies, this bud is totally for you. Lemon Cookies capture this flavor perfectly, pairing rich sweet citrus with a slightly spicy nutty cookie for an insanely delicious taste. The aroma is of earthy pungent citrus with a nutty overtone that's slightly herbal and sour as the nugs are broken apart and burned.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074