About this product
Clovr 0.5 gram pre-rolls multipack (2-0.5g prerolls per pack)
Strain Name: Midnight Special
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: Slurricane X GMO Rocket Fuel
Top Effect: Calming, happy
Primary Terpene: β-CARYOPHYLLENE
From the super petrol line of Mosca Seeds, Midnight Special is packed with potent diesel flavor and the subtle sweetness of black tea and berries. Most experience a giddy head high from the start that quickly dissolves into a soothing overall body high and sense of calmness.
Strain Name: Midnight Special
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: Slurricane X GMO Rocket Fuel
Top Effect: Calming, happy
Primary Terpene: β-CARYOPHYLLENE
From the super petrol line of Mosca Seeds, Midnight Special is packed with potent diesel flavor and the subtle sweetness of black tea and berries. Most experience a giddy head high from the start that quickly dissolves into a soothing overall body high and sense of calmness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074