Strain Type: Hybrid
Genetics: Triangle Kush x Animal Mints
Top Effect: Energizing
Primary Terpene: Limonene
Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this Sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much. (Source: Leafly.com)
