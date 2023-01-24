Clovr 0.5 gram pre-rolls multipack (2-0.5g prerolls per pack)



Strain Name: Tropicana Cherry



Lineage: Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies



Breeder: King Kong



Classification: Sativa-hybrid



Top Effect: Energized, Euphoric



Description: This bright pink flower is eye-catching! Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropicana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly Sativa-dominant hybrid strain (60% Sativa/40% Indica) created by crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. Tropicana Cherry is said to be used for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression, and chronic fatigue.