About this product
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: OG Kush x Master Kush
Top Effect: Relaxing
Primary Terpene: Myrcene
Master Yoda, also known as "Master Yoda Kush" and "Yoda Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. With lab-tested THC levels that reach over 20%, strong medicine, Master Yoda is. This strain, however, is not about brute “Force,” as the original Master Yoda would know, and the Sativa side of this mostly indica buzz has just enough of an uplifting balance to please just about anyone. Master Yoda clinched 1st Place at High Times Los Angeles Cannabis Cup in 2012, where the OG Kush and Master Kush cross was already a local favorite. Growers also like this strain for its hybrid resilience and its 8-week flowering time. (Source: Leafly.com)
About this strain
Master Yoda, also known as "Master Yoda Kush" and "Yoda Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. With lab-tested THC levels that reach over 20%, strong medicine, Master Yoda is. This strain, however, is not about brute “Force,” as the original Master Yoda would know, and the sativa side of this mostly indica buzz has just enough of an uplifting balance to please just about anyone. Master Yoda clinched 1st Place at High Times Los Angeles Cannabis Cup in 2012, where the OG Kush and Master Kush cross was already a local favorite. Growers also like this strain for its hybrid resilience and its 8 week flowering time.
Master Yoda effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.