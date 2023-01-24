About this product
1-gram pre-rolls sold in cases of 50.
Lineage: Dosidos X Gelato 41 RVSD
Breeder: Moscaseeds
Classification: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Top Effect: Relaxed
Description: Biskit provides aromas of grape juice and honey. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with a slight floral funkiness. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074