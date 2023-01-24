About this product
1-gram pre-rolls
Lineage: Candy Land X Gelato RVSD
Classification: Hybrid
Top Effect: Energetic
Description: A combination of Berries, Floral Lavender, and Gas. Derived from the Gelato genetics that has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. Paired with the golden hairs that weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds.
No product reviews
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074