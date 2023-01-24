About this product
1-gram pre-rolls
Lineage: Lemon G X Pink 2.0
Classification: Hybrid
Top Effect: Energetic
Description: Pink Lemon-Aid is a cross of Lemon G fertilized by a Pink 2.0 male and has been a great success for those fortunate enough to have been able to try it out. Its citrus aroma and flavor are intense. It is a 50% Indica, 50% sativa hybrid strain. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074