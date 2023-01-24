About this product
1-gram pre-rolls
Lineage: Strawdawg X Gelato RVSD
Breeder: Moscaseeds
Classification: Hybrid
Top Effect: Relaxed
Description: Rager provides a sweet candy and floral aroma that finishes as gas. Mosca has taken the famous Gelato strain from Cali and self-ed her to produce some of the tastiest and Terpene-Rich buds! Expect rich and flavorful flowers with a beautiful coloration for a wonderful bag appeal from the Mosca Gelato Line. Rager provides a beloved earthy pine flavor with sour undertones and those lavender sweet notes from its parents.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074