1-gram pre-rolls
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: OG Kush x Skywalker
Top Effect: Happy
Primary Terpene: Alpha-pinene
Description: A dank, pungent, and potent strain, Skywalker OG offers a super relaxed, yet intense high that comes on quickly with a nice blend of hybrid effects. It will bring strong Kush attributes and leave you feeling like you’re in the clouds for hours. Spicy herbal and diesel notes are best described as it tastes almost exactly as it smells.
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074