About this product
1-gram pre-rolls
Lineage: Stardawg x Chemodo
Classification: Sativa-dominant Hybrid
Top Effect: Blissful and creative
Description: Starfire Chem grabs notes of pine, and uplifting diesel from its Strawdawg lineage paired with the hard-hitting effects of Chemodo. You can expect an explosion of flavor transitioning from earthy tones to bright citrus-like notes with plenty of gas! The minty green frosted foliage and curly amber hairs may treat symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. You can expect Starfire Chem to leave you feeling happy and buzzy.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074