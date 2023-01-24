About this product
1-gram pre-rolls
Strain Type: Indica-Hybrid
Genetics: Pineapple Skunk X Black Lime Reserve
Top Effect: Relaxed
Description: This Indica-dominant hybrid packs the aroma of key lime pie, grabbing the flavors of pine, citrus, and pepper from its parents. Be prepared for sweet notes of lime and pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Starglazer is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074