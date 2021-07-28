About this product
1-gram pre-roll in Blazy Susan cones.
There's nothing stinky about this pinky. Stinky Pinky rolled in pink Blazy Susan cones to add to the experience.
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: (Zkittlez X Purple Starburst) X High Octane
Top Effect: Happy, Euphoric
A fruity aroma; think pink starburst with hints of blueberry and grape with an OG finish.
About this strain
Stinky Pinky effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074