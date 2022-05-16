1-gram pre-rolls

Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid

Genetics: Slurricane X Vanilla Berry



Top Effect: Tranquil Sedation



Primary Terpene: β-MYRCENE



The effects on the mind creep up slowly on you and will leave you a bit dazed off. The body hit on the other hand is strong and powerful and will cause a couch lock effect. This strain is deeply sedating and should be taken in the evening when winding down the day. Patients with insomnia love this strain because of the tranquilizing effects. Cracking open a jar of Vanilla Berry Pie, the mix of strong aromas hardly goes unnoticed. The mix of cookies, berries, and diesel-like pungency is quick to fill your nostrils. When you inhale the rich smoke, the taste of cookies will land on your palate. An earthy aftertaste will be left in your mouth on the exhale. This strain is terpene-rich and is not one to be used discretely.