1-gram pre-rolls
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Genetics: Slurricane X Vanilla Berry
Top Effect: Tranquil Sedation
Primary Terpene: β-MYRCENE
The effects on the mind creep up slowly on you and will leave you a bit dazed off. The body hit on the other hand is strong and powerful and will cause a couch lock effect. This strain is deeply sedating and should be taken in the evening when winding down the day. Patients with insomnia love this strain because of the tranquilizing effects. Cracking open a jar of Vanilla Berry Pie, the mix of strong aromas hardly goes unnoticed. The mix of cookies, berries, and diesel-like pungency is quick to fill your nostrils. When you inhale the rich smoke, the taste of cookies will land on your palate. An earthy aftertaste will be left in your mouth on the exhale. This strain is terpene-rich and is not one to be used discretely.
Vanilla Berry Pie effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Hypertension
50% of people say it helps with hypertension
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074