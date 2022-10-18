1-gram pre-roll.



Strain Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid



Genetics: GSC x Lemon Haze



Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. Lemon Cookies is a Sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. If you're a fan of a good old batch of nutty lemon cookies, this bud is totally for you. Lemon Cookies capture this flavor perfectly, pairing rich sweet citrus with a slightly spicy nutty cookie for an insanely delicious taste. The aroma is of earthy pungent citrus with a nutty overtone that's slightly herbal and sour as the nugs are broken apart and burned.​