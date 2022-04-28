For years we have seen them together, the petite strawberry and the dependable banana an odd couple for sure, but we never judged coming from two different places to mingle, match and meld. When do two become one?



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Just as it sounds, the All-In-One hardware is refillable, rechargeable and reusable and a better choice for the environment. Easy to use, making it perfect for novice users and those with mobility issues. Ceramic coil delivers consistent dab-like potency while preserving the terpene flavor profile.