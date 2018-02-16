A grape in full bloom that’s opened wide, spattering sweetness and savoir faire. With a pure cannabis distillate infusion, this mauve mélange of flavor and feelings is a taste affair that will pull you deep into a lucid dream.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Same great features as the 1G All-In-One, just in a smaller, convenient size making it easy to take with you on the go. Potent and discreet; perfect for consumers who want a flavorful experience without bulky hardware.