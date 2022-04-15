About this product
A grape in full bloom that’s opened wide, spattering sweetness and savoir faire. With a pure cannabis distillate infusion, this mauve mélange of flavor and feelings is a taste affair that will pull you deep into a lucid dream.
Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.
Co2lors cartridges are designed to provide a seriously smooth, consistently potent experience. Pure oil paired with durable, premium materials like stainless steel and pyrex glass, and a customizable variable draw technology that replicates a dab, a slow vape draw, or anything in between. Equipped with a ceramic wicking system. Refillable and rechargeable.
About this brand
Co2lors
Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant-derived, all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis. Co2lors created the world’s first suite of cannabis-specific pharmaceutical-grade extraction technologies, producing exceptionally pure oils without the use of any cutting agents.