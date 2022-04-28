A grape in full bloom that’s opened wide, spattering sweetness and savoir-faire. With a pure cannabis distillate infusion, this mauve mélange of flavor and feelings is a taste affair that will pull you deep into a lucid dream.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant-derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



1 gram Syringe allows you to refill your 1G AIO, 300mg AIO or 500mg cartridge. Can also be used for dabbing or cooking.