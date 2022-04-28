This power couple is ready to step out. Lemonade that’s tangy and tart, strawberry that’s scandalously sweet. Better together, this pair strikes the perfect balance. Name a more iconic duo.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



1 gram Syringe allows you to refill your 1G AIO, 300mg AIO or 500mg cartridge. Can also be used for dabbing or cooking.