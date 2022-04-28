Blueberry is an indica-dominant hybrid strain. This bud has been traced back to the early 70’s when the famous American breeder DJ Short started experimenting with different landrace strains. Although our genetics are not quite the same as the DJ Short genetics, this cut is just as potent and desirable. Blueberry is thought to be descended from Afghani x Thai landrace strains, and is one of the most popular strains on the market. Blueberry took home the 2000 Best Indica award at the High Times’ Cannabis Cup thanks to its high-powered effects and blueberry vanilla flavor.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Co2lors cartridges are designed to provide a seriously smooth, consistently potent experience. Pure oil paired with durable, premium materials like stainless steel and pyrex glass, and a customizable variable draw technology that replicates a dab, a slow vape draw, or anything in between. Equipped with a ceramic wicking system. Refillable and rechargeable.