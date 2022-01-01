Strain Type: Hybrid

Profile: Oranges



Orange Soda is a hybrid strain by crossing Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. A sweet profile with a positive, upbeat and social high with a smooth long-lasting body buzz.



COAST™ strain specific vaporizer cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers. We pair our oil with cutting edge hardware to produce a vaporizer cartridge consumers can feel confident in using.

