About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid
Profile: Oranges
Orange Soda is a hybrid strain by crossing Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. A sweet profile with a positive, upbeat and social high with a smooth long-lasting body buzz.
COAST™ strain specific vaporizer cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers. We pair our oil with cutting edge hardware to produce a vaporizer cartridge consumers can feel confident in using.
Profile: Oranges
Orange Soda is a hybrid strain by crossing Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. A sweet profile with a positive, upbeat and social high with a smooth long-lasting body buzz.
COAST™ strain specific vaporizer cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers. We pair our oil with cutting edge hardware to produce a vaporizer cartridge consumers can feel confident in using.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co.™ provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!