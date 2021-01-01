About this product

Nourish your skin with this ultra-lightweight lotion cleanser. Our face wash reaches deep into pores to refresh and replenish with natural extracts and pure CBD oil. Simply cleanse with our gentle, non-drying formula that will not strip your skin like ordinary harsh detergent soaps. For best results, follow with our Hydrating Facial Toner and Multi-Tasking Moisturizer.



Made with Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel), Aloe Extract, and Peppermint, Macadamia and Avocado oils and Vitamins A, C, and E and 20mg of Pure Hemp CBD Oil



Ingredients: Purified Water, Octyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg-100 Stearate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Cyclomethicone, PCR Hemp Oil, Carbopol, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel), Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Octyldodocanol, Propylene Glycol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Silicate, Sodium Propoxyhydroxipropyl Thiosulfate, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Triethanolamine, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phytic Acid, Yellow #5, Blue #1



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 4 oz



Dosage: Gently massage onto wet face using an upward circular motion. Rinse thoroughly with a warm, damp cloth.



Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third-party lab, Earthlabs.



Made in the USa