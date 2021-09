About this product

Protect and shield your skin with this skin-loving, antioxidant-rich formula that helps replenish and maintain skin’s natural moisture barrier to keep skin supple and moisturized. Made with Organic Green Tea Extract, natural essential oils and pure CBD oil, this cream calms the most aggravated skin conditions such as eczema and acne, and generally relieves skin irritated by harsh weather, allergies and facial peels/treatments.



Made with Shea Butter, Avocado, Olive, Coconut, Marula, Lavender and Peppermint oils; and Organic Kale, Green Tea, Wheatgrass, Lemon and Spirulina extracts, and 20mg Pure Hemp CBD Oil



Ingredients: Purified Water, Organic Emulsifying Wax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Vegetable Glycerin, Propanediol, Albatrellus Ovinus Extract, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Hydrogenated Ethyl Hexyl Olivate, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea (Marula) Kernel Oil, Lavandula officinalis (Lavender) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cannabis Sativa, Sodium Phytate, Organic Kale Extract, Organic Chlorella Extract, Organic Green Tea Extract, Organic Wheatgrass Extract, Organic Lemon Extract, Organic Spirulina Extract, Citric Acid, PCR Hemp Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Glycerine.



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 1 oz



Dosage: Apply a generous amount to skin and massage in gently with a soothing, circular motion.



Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third-party lab. Earthlabs.



Made in the USA



Clinical Support: DEFENSIL®-SOFT leaflet, DEFENSIL®-SOFT MSDS, DEFENSIL®-SOFT TDS