About this product

An ultra-firming moisturizer that targets the delicate skin around the neck and chest. This Anti-Aging formula blends Hyaluronic Acid with Pure CBD oil to visibly tone, tighten, lift and deeply hydrate skin. Restores skin’s elasticity from age and sun damage.



Made with Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil and Macadamia Oil and Aloe Extract, Vitamins A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E



Ingredients: Purified Water, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butylene Glycol, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Chinesis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg 100 Stearate, Dimeticone, PCR Hemp Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Octyldodecanol, Propylene Glycol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Silicate, Sodium Propoxyhydroxipropyl Thiosulfate, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: ARGIRELINE



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 1 oz



Dosage: Massage into cleansed skin in gentle, upward strokes morning and evening.



Made in the USA



Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third party lab, Earthlabs.