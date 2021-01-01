About this product

RELIEF: Designed to combat PAIN & INFLAMMATION, this oral tincture features Nano-emulsified Full Spectrum CBD oil and New Coastal’s proprietary blend of terpenes imported from Israel. Nanoemulsion increases the bioavailability to maximize the absorption of CBD, for optimal results, quickly. That means you will use less and feel more.



Ingredients: Cannabidiol Hemp Extract (CBD) with Proprietary Blend of Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene. Lavender oil, Peppermint oil, Sandalwood oil. Other Ingredients: MCT Oil, Terpene profile includes Myrcene and Beta-Caryophyllene.



Net Wt: 1 oz



Suggested Use: Shake well. Drop 0.5mL under the tongue. Hold for 20 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times per day. Individual results may vary.



WARNING: Intended for adult use. Keep out of reach of children. Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Consult a doctor before use if you are pregnant, nursing or have any medical conditions.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



Made in the USA



Available in 500MG, 1000MG and 1500MG Strengths.



Full Panel testing from a third-party lab, Earth labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching Lots:

Review the Certificate of Analysis for 500MG Relief Tincture for Lot IAI01

Review the Certificate of Analysis for 1000MG Relief Tincture for Lot IAI04

Review the Certificate of Analysis for 1500MG Relief Tincturefor Lot IAI05