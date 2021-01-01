About this product

Battling pain and inflammation? Need to feel better faster?



RELIEF lives up to its name. This full-spectrum softgel features a proprietary formula with terpenes imported from Israel. We’ve used nano-emulsion to increase the absorption rate and maximize the bio-availability of our ingredients — so you can use less and feel more. Get optimal results quickly.



Ingredients: MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD), Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene. Proprietary Blend: Lavender, Sandalwood, Cayenne, Peppermint



CBD Contents: 750 mg

Net Wt: 30 Count.



Dosage: Take one softgel daily. Each sofgel contains 25mg of CBD.



Made in the USA.



Full panel testing from a third party, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching Lot No. IAI080619-1