Coda Signature

The Crescendo to Cannabis

About Coda Signature

In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis. With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.

Available in

United States, Colorado, California, Virginia