About this strain
Karma OG is considered the flagship strain from Karma Genetics, and has won multiple Cannabis Cup awards. Taking over four years to breed, Karma OG was created by crossing OG #17, SFV OG, and HA-OG. Its buds are bulky and dense with a light green hue, while the smell is rich with notes of citrus, pine, and earthiness. Karma OG is potent, eye-catching, and one-of-a-kind, making it a must-have for any cannabis connoisseur.
Karma OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
40% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
