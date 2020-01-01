 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. CollierConcepts
CollierConcepts

BizDev & lab testing hemp based products, all categories

About CollierConcepts

Collier Concepts helps spas, wellness & hospitality venues enhance their offerings to include top quality, vetted & independent lab tested hemp based CBD products & services. Connect with Kim of Collier Concepts to navigate your ground into the $4.2 trillion global wellness economy. Let us design a protocol for your product offerings, define spa experience planning for your location or brand & plan 'experiential education' programs, via www.collierconcepts.com. We are pleased to be a global consortium located in Whitefish Montana (& proud to be collaborating with Stillwater Labs : stwlabs.com)