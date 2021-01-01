About this product
The King Size Classic has now been modified! The same functionality, the same craft, the same Combie king size. Now enhanced with an aluminum grinder. Include all natural King-Size rolling paper with toxin-free cardboard filters, a useful cleaning tool, and a large interior compartment to safely store and mix your weed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Combie Engineering®
Combie is redefining the functionality, precision, and quality in its field. We designed a whole philosophy behind our patented products, that answers the needs of the consumer on a daily basis.